It’s been a big week for Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez.

Not only have his Jays won five of their last six games, but well, he’s also become a new dad once again.

On Saturday, Hernandez and his wife Jennifer announced the birth of their third child, a baby boy named Julian.

Sportsnet’s Hazel Mae shared a photo of the new kid.

Welcome to the team, Julian Hernandez!! Congratulations to Teoscar, Jennifer and the boys. #BlueJays

(📸 @TeoscarH) pic.twitter.com/vYpGOkRm9D — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) September 10, 2022

The Hernandez couple has three kids, all boys: Julian, Teoscar Jr. and Mateo Javier.

Hernandez hit the paternity list earlier in the week, but returned to the Blue Jays’ lineup on Sunday for their matchup against the Texas Rangers.

In order to make room for the return of Hernandez, Toronto infielder Otto Lopez has been optioned to the team’s Triple-A affiliate in the Buffalo Bisons. Lopez had originally been called up yesterday with Lourdes Gurriel Jr. being sent to the 10-day disabled list with a left hamstring strain.

Hernandez has a batting average of .263 with 109 hits, 20 home runs, 64 RBIs and 54 runs scored in 109 games for the Blue Jays this season.

In total, Hernandez has hit .262 with 560 hits, 124 home runs, 356 RBIs and 320 runs scored in 587 games for the Blue Jays in his career since joining the major league roster in 2017.