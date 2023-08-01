Deadline deal coming? Blue Jays have trade interest in Teoscar Hernandez

As the MLB trade deadline looms, a reunion between outfielder Teoscar Hernández and the Toronto Blue Jays could be in the works.

The MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported on Monday night that Hernández is drawing interest from at least six Major League teams, including the Blue Jays.

According to Morosi, the Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants have also expressed interest in the veteran outfielder.

Sources: Mariners OF Teoscar Hernández is drawing interest from at least a half-dozen teams, and a trade is increasingly likely before 6 pm ET tomorrow. The Phillies, Blue Jays and Giants are among the clubs that have been involved. @MLBNetwork @SeattleSports @FAN590 — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) August 1, 2023

Hernández’s performance this season has been less than stellar, with a batting line of .238/.288/.408 and a 32% strikeout rate. However, despite the downturn in offensive numbers, he has showcased excellent defensive skills in right field, earning positive defensive ratings throughout the year.

The 30-year-old initially joined the Blue Jays in a trade with the Houston Astros in July 2017.

During his first stint with Toronto, the Dominican Republic native had a breakout season in 2018, hitting .239 with 22 home runs and 57 RBIs in 134 games. He was also named an All-Star in 2021 and won two Silver Slugger awards (2020, ’21).

The fan favourite was traded to the Seattle Mariners for pitchers Erik Swanson and Adam Macko last fall.

In an emotional goodbye post on his Instagram, Hernández shared his feelings about his six seasons spent playing at the Rogers Centre.

“I have no words to express the gratitude I feel to play and share with great players like you and to play for not only a team but for a great country,” Hernández wrote in an Instagram post in both English and Spanish.

Toronto currently holds the third and final American League wild-card spot in the standings.

The MLB trade deadline will be over as of 6 PM ET on Tuesday.