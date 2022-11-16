Teoscar Hernández pens emotional goodbye to Blue Jays fans

As of today, Teoscar Hernández is officially no longer a member of the Toronto Blue Jays.

But like many long-term players in the organization, it’s clear he felt touched by the time he spent in Toronto.

Hernández was sent to the Seattle Mariners in a shock trade earlier today, being moved out for right-handed reliever Erik Swanson and lefty starter Adam Macko.

In an emotional goodbye post on his Instagram, Hernández shared his feelings about his six seasons spent playing at the Rogers Centre.

“I have no words to express the gratitude I feel to play and share with great players like you and to play for not only a team but for a great country,” Hernández wrote in an Instagram post in both English and Spanish.

Across six seasons after coming over from the Houston Astros in 2017, Hernandez had a .263 batting average with 584 hits, 129 home runs, 369 RBIs and 337 runs scored in 609 games for Toronto in his career, while making the 2021 All-Star game and being the member of a pair of playoff teams.

“Thank you to the Toronto organization for giving me the opportunity to develop as a player, for those great moments we spent together in the great city of Toronto, thank you for what I learned from you, thank you for making Toronto a home for me where I felt part of you and thank you for the great friendship that I was able to establish with you guys,” Hernández continued. “Good luck in what is to come! You will always have a great part of my heart.”

The Blue Jays also shared a goodbye post to Hernández.

“For what you’ve meant to our team and the community, thank you, Teo,” the team wrote.

The Blue Jays first host the Mariners on April 28, 2023. Get yourselves ready for one teary-eyed ovation.