There’s probably fewer people in the Canadian sports scene under more job stress right now than Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider.

With his Blue Jays squad winning their third straight game on Sunday — and completing a sweep of intra-division rival Boston Red Sox — Schneider’s team now finds themselves in prime position to qualify for this year’s playoffs.

Coming off of a four-game series against the Texas Rangers last where they dropped all four contests at Toronto’s Rogers Centre, the team looked to be down-and-out in their quest to earn one of the American League’s three Wild Card berths.

But after both Texas and the Seattle Mariners, who the Jays were also chasing — dropped each of their respective series this weekend, Toronto’s postseason chances have now skyrocketed once again, increasing from 33.6% to 76.0% over the last three days as per FanGraphs.

So how does a manager like Schneider keep his calm amid a stretch like the Jays are currently going through?

Well, it seems like he has a favourite local brewery of choice.

“The emotional pendulum is a wild one, and I’d like to thank [Left Field Brewery] for providing good beer,” Schneider said postgame, per MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson.

Located at 36 Wagstaff Drive in the east Toronto Leslieville neighbourhood, Left Field has been in operation since 2013 and has been known for its baseball-themed drinks such as the 7th inning Seltzer, Eephus, and the Squeeze Play.

If they don’t already have a sponsorship lined up with Schneider, it seems like a partnership destined to happen, assuming the Anheuser-Busch affiliated Jays would let the deal go through.