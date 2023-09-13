Blue Jays 50/50 prize now well over $1 million

The Toronto Blue Jays might be having a rather tough time winning games on the field right now, having lost their first two contests against the Texas Rangers in a pivotal late-season series.

But off the field, there’s quite the opportunity for a fan to rake in a life-changing prize over the next few weeks.

Toronto’s 50/50 jackpot — which has been running since August 31 and goes up until October 1 — is currently at a total of over $1.5 million for the winner, with the other half going to the team’s JaysCare foundation.

The foundation states its aim to help create a “level playing field for all children and youth across Canada,” running various youth baseball and sports programs across the country.

Prices start at 15 tickets for $20 and are available in four tiers going all the way up to 600 tickets for $200.

The Jays are marketing it as the biggest projected jackpot in MLB history, looking to top their own total of $3.9 million from last year’s September jackpot.

While just one person will win the ultimate prize, there’s a smaller host of giveaways throughout the month to those who buy tickets — including, but not limited to, game-worn team merchandise, Toronto hotel stays, VIP tickets to Blue Jays games, and a series of smaller cash prizes.

However, two specific rules are perhaps the most important: a player must be 18 years of age or older to buy, and a player must be located in the province of Ontario at the time of purchase.