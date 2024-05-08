Blue Jays' Davis Schneider had hundreds of fans cheering for him in Philly

Though the Toronto Blue Jays haven’t exactly looked their best as of late, that hasn’t stopped there from still being a few moments of joy for the team this season.

For Blue Jays utility man Davis Schneider, one of those came on Tuesday night when he got his first chance to play at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, just a short drive from his hometown of Berlin, New Jersey.

Hundreds of friends and family members made the trip to cheer on the 25-year-old, with Berlin just on the other side of the Pennsylvania-Jersey border.

“It feels like my MLB debut,” Schneider told Sportsnet’s Hazel Mae.

#BlueJays Davis Schneider’s friends are all over the ballpark. Those behind the dugout were cheering when he came out and when he left the field for warm ups.

Now in his second season with the Jays, Schneider quickly rose to the fan-favourite marks after an electric start to his rookie season. But with hundreds in attendance for him, it’s clear he’s had local support for many years before becoming a star in Toronto.

The *Davis* Schneider cheering section pic.twitter.com/ahLZ3R74BJ — Michael Baumann (@MichaelBaumann) May 8, 2024

“Just coming here as a kid, it’s a wholly, totally different feeling from being out in the stands and out in the field. I slept in my own bed last night with my dogs. So I mean, I had a good night’s sleep. So I’m definitely well-rested. But it’s just cool just to be back here and kind of have a lot of family and friends in the stands tonight and kind of just cheering me on,” he added to Mae.

Schneider has registered a .260 batting average with 20 hits, three home runs, 12 RBIs and 12 runs scored in 29 games this season.

There's at least 300 friends and family waiting for hometown hero Davis Schneider to pop his head out after the @phillies game. @BlueJays @bblcoach @easternbasebal1 @SchneideRemarks pic.twitter.com/JQi5cu5FPN — Michael Romeo (@michaelromeo) May 8, 2024

The Jays return to action at 1:05 pm ET today to close out the series against the Phillies with an afternoon matchup. Chris Bassitt is expected to be on the mound for Toronto in search of his third win of the year, while former All-Star pitcher Aaron Nola will be getting the start for Philadelphia.