"Felt bad for Jose": Blue Jays manager Schneider explains heated ejection

Even if he’s singing the tune in the media about being patient in the long run, it’s hard not to see why Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider is frustrated these days.

During the Blue Jays’ 10-1 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens’ Bank Park, Schneider was ejected midway through the fourth inning for his feelings on a call that could’ve swung the momentum in Toronto’s favour.

Toronto’s skipper felt that Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber swung at a 2-2 pitch that ended up hitting him, loading the bases on a pitch that could’ve ended the inning for Jays starter Jose Berrios.

With Bryce Harper hitting a grand slam as part of a five-run inning for the Phillies, Toronto found themselves down 8-0, and Schneider found himself getting into a one-sided shouting match.

John Schneider getting his money's worth with that ejection. pic.twitter.com/AJgH0u3B0R — Ian Hunter (@BlueJayHunter) May 8, 2024

“I just felt bad for José; should have been out of the inning after he struck Whit out,” Schneider said, as per MLB.com’s Paul Casella. “That was it. Judgment call — I thought he swung, [the umpire] thought he didn’t.”

With a record of 16-20, the Jays currently sit in fifth place in the American League East, some 7.5 games back of the division lead.