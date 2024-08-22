The Toronto Blue Jays will have a new starting pitcher for tonight’s game versus the Los Angeles Angels.

As first reported by MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson, the Blue Jays have elected to go with Ryan Burr as their starter tonight.

Burr was acquired by the Blue Jays in late May from the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for cash considerations. Since the trade, he has worked out of the bullpen, compiling a 5.40 ERA along with 23 strikeouts through 18.1 innings. Tonight’s outing will mark Burr’s first start since 2021, and just the second of his MLB career.

Chris Bassitt was originally expected to be on the mound tonight, but the Blue Jays recently announced that their starting rotation had all been pushed back due to a double-header coming up on Monday against the Boston Red Sox. Bassitt will instead pitch tomorrow, while Bowden Francis and Kevin Gausman will go on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

As has been the case for the vast majority of the season, the Blue Jays have been a very mediocre team as of late, going 5-5 over their last 10 outings. Their 59-68 record is the worst in the AL East and has them sitting 12 games back of a wild-card spot.

The good news for fans still wanting to see success from this group is that they are taking on an Angels team that is struggling once again this season with a 54-73 record. Tonight’s game, set to begin at 7:07 pm ET, marks the first of a four-game series.