Blue Jays' 2024 Opening Day roster nearly set

After a longer-than-expected offseason, the Toronto Blue Jays are nearly set for Opening Day.

Playing their last spring training game of 2024 on Monday afternoon against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Blue Jays are just three days away from their 2024 regular season opener on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays.

After manager John Schneider announced on Sunday that Ernie Clement, Daniel Vogelbach and David Schneider had cracked the final roster, the team’s lineup seems to be nearly set for this week’s Opening Day.

Here’s how MLB.com projects Toronto’s Opening Day lineup to look:

1. George Springer, RF

2. Bo Bichette, SS

3. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B

4. Justin Turner, DH

5. Alejandro Kirk, C

6. Daulton Varsho, LF

7. Cavan Biggio, 2B

8. Isiah Kiner-Falefa, 3B

9. Kevin Kiermaier, CF

In addition, here’s how Toronto’s bench is set to look:

Ernie Clement, INF

Davis Schneider, 2B/LF

Brian Serven, C

Daniel Vogelbach, DH

Toronto’s starting pitcher on Thursday will be José Berríos, with the 29-year-old given the nod last week with Kevin Gausman not quite recovered for Opening Day after dealing with shoulder fatigue throughout spring training.

In the meantime, Toronto will be relying on the services of Bowden Francis, who joins Chris Bassitt, Yusei Kikuchi, and possibly Yariel Rodriguez in the team’s rotation, with Alek Manoah dealing with shoulder injuries of his own.

The Blue Jays’ relief pitching staff is also a little banged up.

Toronto announced Monday that right-handed relievers Jordan Romano (right elbow inflammation) and Erik Swanson (right forearm inflammation) could both be on the injured list to start the season, leaving Toronto without two of their top arms to start the season.

Here’s who’s healthy in Toronto’s bullpen and currently on the active roster:

Tim Mayza, LHP

Chad Green, RHP

Yimi García, RHP

Trevor Richards, RHP

Génesis Cabrera, LHP

Mitch White, RHP

Nate Pearson, RHP

The full Opening Day roster will be officially finalized in the coming days.