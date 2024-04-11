Blue Jays rival says lots of people have "beef" with John Schneider

During his time with the Toronto Blue Jays, manager John Schneider has never been one to shy away from sharing his thoughts.

But on Wednesday afternoon, it seems like Toronto’s bench boss may have come to regret an old comment made about Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh.

“He’s not very tough to pitch to when you execute,” Schneider said last April, following a series where Raleigh had hit three homers in three games against Toronto.

In the 2022 Wild Card Series against Toronto, Raleigh had four hits in two games, including a home run as the Mariners swept Toronto.

On Wednesday, Raleigh hit a go-ahead home run in the 10th inning against Toronto en route to a 6-1 win over the Jays.

When asked about Schneider’s past comments about him in the past, Raleigh didn’t hold back.

“I know a lot of guys have beef with him in this league. So his comments aren’t surprising.” Raleigh said, according to Seattle Times reporter Ryan Divish. “I don’t have much to say. If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say it at all, if you don’t want it to come back on you.”

Raleigh now has a .264 batting average with 14 hits, nine home runs, 16 RBIs and 12 runs scored in 15 games against the Blue Jays in his career in the regular season.

Toronto did end up winning the series two victories to one, but you can bet Schneider and the rest of his roster would’ve enjoyed pulling out the victory to close out the series.

The Blue Jays are off on Thursday, before hosting the Colorado Rockies for a three-game set at Rogers Centre starting tomorrow night. First pitch is set for 7:07 pm ET on Friday.