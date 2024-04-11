OJ Simpson announced dead at 76

Orenthal James Simpson — known most commonly as “OJ” and the primary suspect in one of the most infamous murder trials in history— was announced dead at age 76 today, according to a statement from his family.

“On April 10, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace,” a statement on Simpson’s social media from his family read.

Simpson, an NFL star running back from 1969 to 1979, was best known for his trial and controversial acquittal for the murders of his former wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman.

Simpson’s trial, which was submitted in 1994 in the days following Brown and Goldman’s death on June 12, began in January 1995 and was one of the most highly publicized and editorialized legal moments in American history. The trial spanned many months, ultimately coming to a conclusion on October 28, 1995, in which Simpson was acquitted.

Simpson was later involved in a wrongful death civil suit filed by the families of Brown and Goldman, with the jury ordering Simpson to pay US$33.5 million in damages to the respective families.

He also spent 10 years in prison before his release in 2017, stemming from a robbery at gunpoint taking place in a Las Vegas casino related to sports memorabilia items Simpson had claimed were originally stolen from him.

Besides his time in the NFL, he had done plenty of work in the entertainment industry, beginning during his college days at the University of Southern California. Simpson starred in many films, commercials, and ad campaigns, eventually serving as a commentator on ABC and NBC.