Blue Jays trade away Thornton after five seasons with team

The Trent Thornton era is over with the Toronto Blue Jays.

As per ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the veteran reliever — designated for assignment last week by the Blue Jays — has been sent to Seattle in exchange for minor-league infielder Mason McCoy.

Reliever Trent Thornton is being traded to the Seattle Mariners, sources tell ESPN. He was DFA’d last week when the Toronto Blue Jays acquired Genesis Cabrera. Headed to the Blue Jays is infielder Mason McCoy, currently in AAA. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 26, 2023

Thornton played five seasons for the Blue Jays, beginning in 2019. He had seven wins, 14 losses, an ERA of 4.77, and 249 strikeouts during his tenure in Toronto.

McCoy, a 28-year-old, has yet to crack the major leagues after originally being selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the sixth round of the 2017 MLB June Amateur Draft from the University of Iowa.

