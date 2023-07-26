SportsBaseballBlue Jays

Blue Jays trade away Thornton after five seasons with team

Adam Laskaris
Adam Laskaris
|
Jul 26 2023, 6:35 pm
Blue Jays trade away Thornton after five seasons with team
Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports

The Trent Thornton era is over with the Toronto Blue Jays.

As per ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the veteran reliever — designated for assignment last week by the Blue Jays — has been sent to Seattle in exchange for minor-league infielder Mason McCoy.

Thornton played five seasons for the Blue Jays, beginning in 2019. He had seven wins, 14 losses, an ERA of 4.77, and 249 strikeouts during his tenure in Toronto.

McCoy, a 28-year-old, has yet to crack the major leagues after originally being selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the sixth round of the 2017 MLB June Amateur Draft from the University of Iowa.

More to come…

Adam LaskarisAdam Laskaris
+ Offside
+ Baseball
+ Blue Jays
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.