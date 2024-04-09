Blue Jays could soon welcome back three big pieces to their active roster

The Toronto Blue Jays have had a somewhat disappointing start to their season, but are expected to welcome back some key contributors soon to help turn things around.

Closer Jordan Romano, who has yet to pitch for the Blue Jays this season due to an elbow injury, is beginning a rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday. TSN’s Scott Mitchell reports that he should be active soon after if all goes well.

Mitchell also reports the same for Erik Swanson, who couldn’t begin the season with the Blue Jays because of a forearm injury. Swanson began his rehab assignment on Sunday at Single-A Dunedin, and is expected to pitch with Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday.

Catcher Danny Jansen is also making progress from a small fracture in his right wrist. Though not as close to returning as Romano and Swanson, Mitchell reports that he has begun taking batting practice. With no setbacks, Jansen hopes to return to the Blue Jays later this month.

A couple #BlueJays injury notes: -Jordan Romano and Erik Swanson both expect to pitch Thursday at Triple-A Buffalo. Should be active soon after that if all goes well. -Danny Jansen (wrist) is swinging a bat. With no setbacks, sounds like he’s tracking for a late April return. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) April 9, 2024

Romano will be a huge addition to welcome back, as the 30-year-old has had terrific success as the team’s closer in recent years. He has picked up 36 saves in each of the past two seasons and is expected to produce similar results in 2024.

Swanson, who was acquired ahead of the 2023 season in a trade that saw Teoscar Hernandez go to the Seattle Mariners, was solid out of the bullpen for the Blue Jays in 2023. Over 66.2 innings, he had a 2.97 ERA with 75 strikeouts.

Jansen became a regular for the Blue Jays in 2019. He is strong offensively and behind the plate, but has had a tough time staying healthy in his career. In 86 games last season, he batted .228 with 17 home runs and 53 RBIs.

Through 11 games, the Blue Jays sit at 5-6. They’ve had issues scoring runs early into the season, though they may be breaking out of that funk, as they were able to score five against the Seattle Mariners in their home opener yesterday, winning by a 5-2 final. They’ll hope for similar results today, with the first pitch set for 7:07 pm ET.