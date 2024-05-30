Ex-Blue Jays reliever designated for assignment for third time this season

The 2024 season hasn’t been a kind one to former Toronto Blue Jays reliever Mitch White.

White began the year with the Blue Jays but was designated for assignment (DFA) on April 16 after allowing six earned runs through 10 innings. A short time later, he was traded to the San Francisco Giants for cash considerations, but his time with the Giants didn’t last long.

In just 5.1 innings with the Giants, White gave up seven earned runs and was DFA once again. The 29-year-old still had an interest in him, however, and was traded once again, this time to the Milwaukee Brewers, on May 10.

White’s stay with the Brewers was slightly longer but appears to be over, as the team announced this morning that, for the third time this season, he has been DFA.

RHP Kevin Herget recalled from Triple-A Nashville. RHP Mitch White designated for assignment. pic.twitter.com/SYwXGPmUAt — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) May 30, 2024

White pitched just 8.1 innings for the Brewers, during which time he gave up six earned runs. In total, this season, he has an ugly 7.23 ERA through 23.2 innings. He is out of options, which prevented the Brewers from assigning him to Triple-A. He’ll be traded, placed on outright waivers, or released within the next week. Any team acquiring him would need to carry him on their big league roster.

White joined the Blue Jays organization late in the 2022 season in a trade with the LA Dodgers. The Jays also picked up Alex De Jesus in the deal while sending Nick Frasso and Moises Brito the other way.