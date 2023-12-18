Blue Jays interested in making trade with Reds: report

The Toronto Blue Jays might be fitting in a little transaction for their fans before the holidays.

While many Jays fans were pondering if the team would acquire former Cincinnati Reds first baseman — and Toronto native — Joey Votto to close out his storied MLB career, it might actually be one of his old teammates heading north of the border.

According to Bob Elliott of Canadian Baseball Network, the Jays have “shown interest” in a trade for Reds second baseman Jonathan India.

India had a batting average of .244 with 111 hits, 17 home runs, 61 RBIs and 78 runs scored in 119 games in 2023. A highly touted prospect coming out of college, India was taken by the Reds with the fifth overall pick in 2018 out of the University of Florida.

India is currently without a contract for next season, having three years of arbitration eligibility left before hitting free agency in 2027.

After missing out on the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes earlier this month, Jays fans have been not-so-patiently waiting to see if the team will pull off any sort of move before Christmas once again.

Last year, the Jays made the biggest move of their offseason — trading away Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Gabriel Moreno for Daulton Varsho — on December 23.

The second base spot was one area for the 2023 Blue Jays that lacked any real stability throughout the season, with five players: Whit Merrifield, Cavan Biggio, Santiago Espinal, Davis Schneider, and Ernie Clement all starting games in the role. Merrifield elected free agency this year and will not be returning to Toronto, but all four other players remain within the organization.