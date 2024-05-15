Blue Jays' Yusei Kikuchi explains why he uses a fake name at Starbucks

Every time Yusei Kikuchi takes the mound for the Toronto Blue Jays, he’s got the opportunity to live out a life that the vast majority of the general public will only ever dream of.

But at Starbucks, he’s just… Daniel.

The Blue Jays pitcher took to social media this week to explain why he’s often found himself using a fake name on his daily coffee runs, and it’s not because he’s too worried about being recognized. In fact, it’s the opposite.

“When I order at Starbucks, I’m asked for my name, but when I say ‘Kikuchi,’ they don’t understand and I’m always asked how it’s spelled, so lately I’ve been using my son’s middle name. Since I’m a regular customer, the staff often say ‘Good morning Daniel’ to me recently,” Kikuchi explained, via Google Translate.

Kikuchi, a 32-year-old from Morioka, Japan, is now in his sixth major league season after debuting for the Seattle Mariners in 2019. Prior to his time in North America, he was a star pitcher on home soil, being a three-time All-Star for the Saitama Seibu Lions in Japan’s NPB.

Since signing with the Jays in 2022, Kikuchi has a record of 19-16 with an ERA of 4.10 and 351 strikeouts in 72 appearances for the Blue Jays. This year, he has a 2-3 record with an ERA of 2.64 and 46 strikeouts in eight starts.

Kikuchi takes the mound for Toronto on Wednesday afternoon when they play their final game of the series at Baltimore’s Camden Yards. First pitch is set for 12:35 pm ET, with Kyle Bradish getting the start on the other side for the Orioles.