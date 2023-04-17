Former Blue Jays pitcher Shun Yamaguchi announces retirement

Former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Shun Yamaguchi is calling it a career.

Yamaguchi, who made 17 appearances for Toronto in the 2020 season, officially announced his retirement at age 35 after not landing a professional contract this year.

“I’m late posting this, but 17 years of my baseball career has ended,” Yamaguchi shared in an Instagram post on Sunday evening.

“Now that I think of it, my baseball career sure has had many ups and downs. (laugh) Thank you so much to everyone who supported me no matter what. And a heartfelt thank you to all the players, staff and everyone involved in each team who fought and worked so far.”

After 16 years in Japan’s professional system, Yamaguchi made the jump to the Blue Jays (and the major leagues) back in 2020. Admittedly, it wasn’t an easy transition as he had an ERA of 8.06 and 26 strikeouts in 25.2 innings pitched, to go along with a 2-4 record.

In 2021, he signed a deal with the San Francisco Giants. However, he played exclusively at the AAA level in Sacramento and did not return to the majors before eventually returning to his previous team in Japan, the Yomiuri Giants.

Yamaguchi added that he’s looking forward to life away from the diamond.

“Life without baseball is strange, but I still have a long life ahead of me (lol),” Yamaguchi continued.

“I want to continue to be cool, study every day, and challenge various things, so please come along, everyone, and thank you for your continued support! My son and I want to go to the baseball game, so let’s cheer them on at the field!! For the last time… To my family that supported my baseball life. Thank you.”