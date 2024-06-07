The Toronto Blue Jays can definitely lay claim to something the Edmonton Oilers are trying to be branded: they are Canada’s team.

As the only MLB team in the country, the Jays have snapped up a pretty significant portion of the market share of baseball fans in Canada.

But admittedly, the two teams are in separate phases of their success arc: the Oilers are four games away from winning the Stanley Cup, while the Jays sit fifth in the American League East with a record of 30-32.

Still, both organizations are known for passionate fanbases, who are looking to recapture the teams’ championship successes from the 1990s, and become the first Canadian team since 1993 to win either the MLB or NHL title.

Supporting the Blue Jays might be a little bit easier on your wallet right now, though.

The Blue Jays are currently offering prorated season tickets, with the cheapest pair listed in the 500 level for $1,172.19 per seat for the rest of the season, with 50 home games remaining from now until September, averaging out to about $23 per game, per seat.

That’s a little bit cheaper on the whole (or a lot cheaper per game) than buying an Oilers ticket in the Stanley Cup Final, with $1,319, $1,786, and $2,382 currently listed on Ticketmaster as the get-in price for Games 3, 4, and 6, respectively.

The Jays are currently on the West Coast swing of a two-series road trip, facing off against the A’s in Oakland tonight before heading to Milwaukee for a series against the Brewers beginning Monday.

The Oilers, meanwhile, get things underway in Sunrise, Florida, for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Panthers on Saturday at 6 pm MT/8 pm ET, with their first home game slated for June 13 at Rogers Place in Edmonton.