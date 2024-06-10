Alek Manoah might not be pitching for the Toronto Blue Jays anytime soon, but he’ll still be around the team a fair bit.

Last Friday, Blue Jays manager John Schneider announced that Manoah would be undergoing surgery later this month and will subsequently miss the remainder of the MLB season due to a torn UCL in his right arm.

But according to Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi, the Jays starter will still be doing his rehab in Canada rather than opting for the Jays’ spring training/minor league complex in Dunedin, Florida, or elsewhere in the United States.

“Manoah intended to be in Toronto all season and he isn’t letting the upcoming surgery alter his plans, so he’ll do his rehab in the city while remaining with the team. For two weeks after the procedure, he’s been instructed to not sweat. After that, he can begin light exercise and after three months, he can resume full-body workouts. Throwing begins at six months and if all goes well, he could be back sometime next summer,” Davidi wrote in an article today for Sportsnet.

“In the interim, he’ll be with the Blue Jays for all their home games, focused on being a really good teammate and focused on trying to find a way to help this team win, even without throwing a baseball.”

Manoah is 1-2 with an ERA of 3.70 and 26 strikeouts in five starts this season.

The 26-year-old had a 3-9 record with an ERA of 5.87 in 19 appearances last season, pitching just 87.1 innings for the Blue Jays in 2023 after being named a Cy Young finalist in 2022.