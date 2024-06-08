Blue Jays' Manoah needs arm surgery, out for season

Alek Manoah isn’t going to be pitching for the Toronto Blue Jays anytime soon.

Today, Blue Jays manager John Schneider announced that Manoah would be undergoing surgery later this month, and subsequently missing the remainder of the MLB season, as per Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi.

Alek Manoah will undergo UCL surgery June 17, said John Schneider. Exact procedure TBD, could be TJ, could be repair with brace. Either way his season is over. — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) June 7, 2024

“I feel… it sucks,” Manoah said at the time of the injury, via MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson. “I have my faith in God. I’ve dealt with a lot of sh*t this past year to get back to this point. This game is tough.”

Manoah is 1-2 with an ERA of 3.70 and 26 strikeouts in five starts this season.

The 26-year-old had a 3-9 record with an ERA of 5.87 in 19 appearances last season, pitching just 87.1 innings for the Blue Jays in 2023.

The Jays are currently on the West Coast swing of a two-series road trip, facing off against the A’s in Oakland tonight before heading to Milwaukee for a series against the Brewers beginning Monday.

