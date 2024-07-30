Blue Jays looking for fan holding massive winning 50/50 ticket

One Toronto Blue Jays fan could be more than $825,000 richer, if only they check their wallet.

The Blue Jays and their charitable arm Jays Care are searching for the owner of 50/50 ticket holder 775805257, purchased on Sunday, July 21 against the Detroit Tigers by a fan via an in-stadium seller at the Rogers Centre. The winning draw is part of the 50/50 Homestand Jackpot, with the winning ticket drawn yesterday.

While fans are automatically contacted in some scenarios as the 50/50 winner, the Jays are still looking for the winner to come forward.

“When tickets are purchased online, Jays Care has contact information to notify winners; however, contact information is not provided for in-stadium purchases. If a fan has the lucky winning ticket number, they should come forward to [email protected] to claim their prize,” Jays Care explained in an email to Daily Hive.

Proceeds from the draw go to Jays Care’s baseball for development programming in communities across Ontario and Nova Scotia.

Back in May 2023, JaysCare took more than 10 days to find Hamilton-based Deb, who had purchased hundreds of tickets for a month-long draw totalling over $2.8 million.

“After a week-long search supported by Blue Jays fans and media outlets across the country, Deb came forward with the winning ticket to claim her prize,” the Jays Care Foundation stated in a press release at the time.

No deadline has been publicly set for the winner to come forward.

The Jays head into Game 3 of a four-game series against the Baltimore Orioles tonight, with first pitch set for 6:35 pm ET. They then travel to New York to take on the Yankees for a three-game set, before returning back to Toronto to take on the Orioles beginning Tuesday, August 6.