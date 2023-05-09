Winner of massive $2.8 million Blue Jays 50/50 draw bought hundreds of tickets

Though you shouldn’t ever count on beating the odds in any circumstance, one strategy to increase your chances when it comes to contests is entering multiple times, if possible — which is exactly what one Toronto Blue Jays fan did to great success.

The baseball team put out a call last week for the winner of its latest Jays Care 50/50 jackpot, which boasted a purse of a whopping $2,873,030.

And, on Tuesday, the winner finally came forward to claim their prize, offering a bit of wisdom for future entrants in the process.

Deb from Hamilton, who claims to be the team’s number one fan, bought a total 0f 250 tickets for the draw on the evening of April 11, which was the Jays’ home opener game of the season against the Detroit Tigers — and, apparently, a lucky day for not only the team, who won, but for Deb also.

“After a week-long search supported by Blue Jays fans and media outlets across the country, Deb came forward with the winning ticket to claim her prize,” the Jays Care Foundation stated in a press release.

They also revealed that Deb is a longtime supporter of the raffle, and had purchased the biggest ticket package available to give herself a higher probability of winning the “life-changing” prize: 250 tickets in total for $100.

While most fans might opt for the more conservative options of $10 for 5 tickets or $20 for 15, perhaps the payoff of Debs’ splurge will inspire others to drop a little more cash in an effort to win big. Besides, it’s probably better to spend $100 supporting a good cause than on a few overpriced stadium drinks, right?