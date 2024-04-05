SportsBaseballBlue Jays

Blue Jays fans thrilled as they spoil Yankees home opener with shutout victory

Colton Pankiw
Colton Pankiw
|
Apr 5 2024, 8:47 pm
Blue Jays fans thrilled as they spoil Yankees home opener with shutout victory
Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Blue Jays were able to improve their record to 4-4 with a 3-0 victory against the New York Yankees.

This game served as the home opener for the Yankees, making it extra sweet for the Blue Jays that they were able to get the shutout win.

After a mediocre first start in which he allowed three earned runs in 4.1 innings versus the Tampa Bay Rays, Yusei Kikuchi put forth a terrific performance, throwing 5.1 shutout innings with seven strikeouts. Trent Richards also had a big performance, recording three strikeouts in 1.1 innings. Yimi Garcia, Genesis Cabrera, and Chad Green also saw some action in this one, with all five combining to give up just five hits on the afternoon.

The Jays bats struggled to get going, as they were shut out by Marcus Stroman through six innings. They broke through with a single home run from Ernie Clement in the seventh before adding two insurance runs in the ninth. It may not have been the prettiest of outings from a hitting perspective, but Jays fans were quite happy to see their team spoil the Yankees’ home opener.

The Blue Jays will be back in action tomorrow night for game two of a three-game series versus the Yankees. First pitch is set for 7:05 pm ET.

Colton PankiwColton Pankiw
+ Offside
+ Baseball
+ Blue Jays
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop