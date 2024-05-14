Blue Jays' top prospect sees sharp dropoff in MLB.com's ranking

The Toronto Blue Jays might be last place in the American League East, but do they have a host of young exciting talent to help supplement the major league roster?

Well, not exactly.

The current top Blue Jays prospect, right-handed pitcher Ricky Tiedemann, dropped 15 spots in the latest MLB.com prospect rankings unveiled today, falling from 25th place to 40th.

It’s the seventh-biggest drop-off in the Top 100, and the biggest dropoff of any prospect in the Top 25.

With Toronto having just two prospects out of the Top 100, that’s tied for 24th in the overall MLB rankings. The Chicago Cubs lead the way with eight Top-100 prospects, while the Baltimore Orioles, New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays lead the AL East with four Top-100 prospects each.

Tiedemann has played just three games this season while dealing with an arm injury to his ulnar nerve.

Last Tuesday, Sportsnet’s Arden Zwelling shared the news that Tiedemann had “resumed throwing from flat ground at Blue Jays complex in Dunedin,” but it still could “be a couple weeks until he’s back throwing off a mound.”

When healthy, Tiedemann has had a bit of a mixed bag in terms of his very limited results this season. In eight innings across three starts with Triple-A Buffalo this season, Tiedemann has a 5.63 ERA while giving up three home runs and nine walks to go along with 10 strikeouts.

Orelvis Martinez is the team’s other prospect on the Top 100 list. He sits at 71st, an upgrade from the 88th spot he was to begin last season. In 35 games with Buffalo in 2024, he’s hitting .277 with 10 home runs and 31 RBIs.