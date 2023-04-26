Blue Jays fans set new hot dog record with $1 wieners

Toronto Blue Jays fans sure seem to love their $1 hot dogs.

More than they’ve ever loved them before, in fact.

At Tuesday night’s contest against the Chicago White Sox, Blue Jays fans set a record by consuming 51,629 Loonie Dogs, a popular promotion available during Tuesday night home games over the last several seasons.

It’s unconfirmed how many were gobbled up by world champion eater Joey Chestnut, who was in attendance on the day and taking photos with fans on the new Schneiders Porch in right field on the 200-level concourse.

You’ve got that (hot) dog in you 😤🌭 A RECORD-BREAKING 51,629 Loonie Dogs were crushed last night! pic.twitter.com/jkUKFkBtpy — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 26, 2023

Chestnut, likely the world’s best-known hot dog eater, has won the annual Fourth of July Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating contest 15 times, including chowing down on 63 hot dogs in just 10 minutes in 2022.

Chestnut threw out the game’s opening pitch and tweeted out his excitement about “Toronto’s Glizzy Gladiators” — a slang term for a hot dog enthusiast.

Major League Eating Champ meets Major League Baseball! Welcome, @joeyjaws! 🌭 pic.twitter.com/iAKxOchsSz — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 25, 2023

The Jays put on a show for the fans, too: putting up a 7-0 shutout of the White Sox by way of Jose Berrios’ best start of the season, where he went seven innings and gave up just four hits in the process en route to his second victory of the year.

Amazingly, the high score was achieved with 28,917 in attendance — a far cry from a sold-out crowd of 41,500.

That averages out to 1.78 hot dogs per person, slightly higher than the 1.75 points per game pace Auston Matthews and William Nylander are putting up for the Toronto Maple Leafs in their 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs series against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Toronto and the White Sox return to action this afternoon for the final game of the series, with the first pitch set for 1:07 pm ET.