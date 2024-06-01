Blue Jays have new home run jacket for City Connect jerseys

Look good, feel good, play good. The Toronto Blue Jays seem to be doing just that right now.

The Blue Jays debuted their City Connect jerseys in last night’s game versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, after having revealed them the night prior. Fan support for these uniforms has been extremely high, and some may even now believe they are lucky, as the Blue Jays were able to win night’s game by a 5-3 final in the bottom of the 14th inning thanks to a home run from Davis Schneider.

Last night’s victory marked the fourth-straight win for the Blue Jays, who seem to be straightening things out after an ugly start to the season. Part of that could be adding some more fun into their routine, as the players chose to bring back their home run jacket just over a week ago.

🚨 IT HAS RETURNED 🚨 pic.twitter.com/eo0IRSr6Gu — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 22, 2024

Based on their play as of late, the home run jacket won’t be going anywhere. In fact, there has been another added, as they debuted a new one last night that matches with their City Connect uniforms.

HEEEEEEEEEEYYYYYY HEY

BABE-Y 👨🏻 pic.twitter.com/Vh4N5t4rxf — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 1, 2024

Just as they do the uniforms, fans were quick to express their love for the new home run jacket.

Love the city connect home run jacket. — Billy (@TFCHooligan69) June 1, 2024

City connect home run jacket 😲🤯 — Annette Heim 🌈 (@aheim72) June 1, 2024

City Night time jacket is nice. — Catherine Poirier (@PoirierCpoirier) June 1, 2024

Nice touch with the cc jacket… — PWMoroz (@PwmorozPhD) June 1, 2024

The city connect Home Run jacket 😮‍💨 — theo (@TheoRichards93) June 1, 2024

Love the city connect JACKET!! — Peter Loeppky (@PeterLoeppky) June 1, 2024

The City-Connect Home Run Jacket goes hard!!! https://t.co/5qbOQXMLcg — Terry Indellicato (@terry2shots) June 1, 2024

City connect home run jacket too?!? LFG!!! https://t.co/fwnIxnE4pt — Steven Tang (@tango85_) June 1, 2024

Is that ….a …..Connect Home Run jacket?!? https://t.co/0ExwwEZSrk — Lawrence Thomas (@LTZ29) June 1, 2024

city connect hr jacket omg this is everything https://t.co/LqFrJbkwop — kennedy merritt (@kennedym46) June 1, 2024

The Blue Jays will continue to wear their City Connect uniforms during night games. That means fans won’t have to wait very long to see them again, as they will take on the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night in the first of a four-game series. First pitch in that outing is set for 7:07 pm ET.