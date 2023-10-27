Blue Jays hiring multiple entry-level baseball operations jobs

If you’ve ever dreamed of working for the Toronto Blue Jays, now may be your chance.

On Friday, the Blue Jays posted several entry-level job opportunities. These positions include roles in player development technology, operations, advanced scouting, research and development, baseball systems development, and biomechanics/sports science.

“The Toronto Blue Jays are seeking highly motivated and creative entry level employees to assist with day-to-day tasks within various areas of their Baseball Operations department, including but not limited to Scouting, Player Development, High Performance, and Research and Development/Analytics,” the postings read. “The start and end dates are flexible depending on candidate availability and both full-season and partial-season candidates will be considered. These positions will be based in Toronto, ON; Dunedin, FL; or one of our affiliate locations throughout Canada, the United States, and Dominican Republic. All positions are paid.

“There are several roles with different primary focuses, with more detail on each broad type of position provided below. To the extent that you’re interested in a specific focus you may reflect that in your application, but you only need to submit one application to the program and all applications will be considered for possible fits. These job categories are intentionally broad, and a successful candidate may be considered for a role that involves a blend of these responsibilities, or in an entirely different area that is more suited to their unique experiences and skills. Many baseball careers are non-linear and an entry level role in any of these areas could ultimately lead to a career in a different area.”

For anybody who has ever had ambitions of starting a career in the sports world, these positions could be the perfect opportunity to do so. Not only would they involve working with a professional baseball team, which would be a fantastic experience on its own, but they would also help open many doors down the road, given the connections that could quickly be formed. Those interested in applying can do so here.