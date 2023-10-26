The Toronto Blue Jays might’ve had a disappointing end to their 2023 season, but they’re already looking at making sure their outfield looks a little bit different next year.

Well, sort of.

With Kevin Kiermaier set to be a free agent this offseason, the Blue Jays will need to address their outfield over the coming months, but there are also some actual holes in the outfield at their ballpark.

A user by the name of JPCL1887 uploaded the pics to Reddit via an angle at the Sportsnet Grill, a sports bar located in the outfield of the Rogers Centre with interior views of the stadium of a rather large hole being dug in centre field.

The Rogers Centre is currently undergoing its second phase of ballpark renovations, which includes a completely redesigned 100-level that will feature a new set of three premium clubs located underneath the main concourse.

Toronto’s new-look ballpark, which included new field dimensions as well as significant upgrades to multiple food options at the ballpark, was unveiled last spring to much fanfare.

The team went 43-38 at home in the first year at the new-look ballpark, finishing third in the American League East before bowing out of the postseason after a two-game sweep at the hands of the Minnesota Twins.

As the World Series gets underway tomorrow with three notable former Jays in Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Gabriel Moreno, and Marcus Semien competing for the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers, at least Toronto fans can find something to discuss in a few construction workers digging up the ground of their stadium.

In any case, it’s a long way before any significant events will be taking place at the venue as renovations continue throughout the winter.