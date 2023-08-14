Blue Jays giving away free Guerrero Jr. jerseys at game this week

The Toronto Blue Jays are looking to fill up the Rogers Centre with even more blue jerseys.

Hitting the field this week for a series against the Philadelphia Phillies starting off tomorrow, the Blue Jays will have a special gift for some of its fans attending the second game of the series.

The first 15,000 fans in attendance on Wednesday night will receive a Vladimir Guerrero replica jersey in the team’s iconic blue. First pitch is 7:07 pm, but as Toronto crowds have shown over the years, it’s best to line up nice and early if you’re interested in scoring the Guerrero jersey.

It’s the final bobblehead or jersey giveaway of the season as part of the Blue Jays giveaway schedule, though fans will have the chance at a Harry Potter-themed Blue Jays scarf on Saturday, September 9.

Previous giveaways this season included Bo Bichette, Kevin Gausman, George Springer, and Chris Bassitt jerseys.

It’s been an interesting year for Guerrero Jr., who is hitting .266 with 120 hits, 18 homers, 72 RBIs and 55 runs scored in 116 games this season.

Despite an iconic performance at the 2023 Home Run Derby at All-Star weekend where he launched 72 dingers to win his first crown at the annual event (after launching 91 home runs in a 2019 loss), Guerrero hasn’t quite been the dynamic hitter during the course of the season that he’s shown throughout parts of his MLB career.

Just five of his home runs have come at the Rogers Centre this season, a far cry from his 2021 campaign where he hit 31 of his 48 long bombs at home that season and finished second in AL MVP voting.

Still, Guerrero remains the face of the franchise and limited tickets are still available if you’re interested in adding a Guerrero jersey to your collection.