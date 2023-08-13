Edwin Encarnacion crashed the Blue Jays dugout in full uniform

If we had to hazard a guess, Edwin Encarnacion probably wishes he was still playing with the Toronto Blue Jays.

One of the most iconic players in team history, Encarnacion has been spotted around the Rogers Centre a few times this season after signing in February with the Blue Jays in an advisory role.

Encarnacion hit .268 with 977 hits, 239 homers, 679 RBIs and 593 runs scored in 999 games for the Jays in his career, with his home run count third all time.

And back in Toronto this weekend to help celebrate longtime teammate Jose Bautista’s elevation to the team’s Level of Excellence, Encarnacion actually hopped into uniform to share a few tips to the team on Sunday.

Usually, it’s just full-time members of the team’s coaching staff allowed in the dugout during games, but it appears that Encarnacion was granted special admission to join Toronto on the home bench along the third base line.

Edwin Encarnacion (special advisory role) has been given special permission from MLB to be in full uniform and in the dugout #BlueJays pic.twitter.com/dK7VKi5sBz — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) August 13, 2023

Encarnacion retired following the 2020 season, with his final games in the MLB coming as a member of the Chicago White Sox. In total, he played 1960 games in the majors with six different franchises, while cracking three All-Star teams, all of which were with Toronto during his time with the franchise from 2009 to 2016.

Through his eight seasons with the Blue Jays, Encarnacion became a fan favourite, most notably during the team’s playoff runs in 2015 and 2016. The most iconic moment of Encarnacion’s time in Toronto was his three-run walk-off home run against the Baltimore Orioles in the 2016 AL Wild Card game, which sent the Jays to the ALDS against the Texas Rangers for a second consecutive year.

At age 40, Encarnacion probably doesn’t quite have the bat speed that made him one of the most fearsome batters during his heyday. But we’d be lying if we wouldn’t love the opportunity to see him round the bases at Rogers Centre one final time.