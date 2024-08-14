The Toronto Blue Jays season may be over as far as the playoffs are concerned, but the players’ passion remains intact.

Veteran George Springer proved just that last night. Up 5-0 in the second of a three-game series versus the Los Angeles Angels, Springer believed he had been hit by a pitch and began making his way to first base.

Home plate umpire Manny Gonzales felt otherwise, however, and signalled for Springer to return to the batter’s box. The 34-year-old remained calm initially, with the play being under review.

It was deemed a short time later that he wasn’t hit, which resulted in Springer letting Gonzales know he felt it was a bad call. Gonzales was having none of it, ejecting the Blue Jays outfielder from the game. Cue the fireworks.

George Springer absolutely LOSES IT and gets ejected after review says he wasn’t hit by the pitch pic.twitter.com/3R4dRjpwh8 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 14, 2024

Springer was absolutely irate with Gonzales, first needing to be held back by manager John Schneider before Vladimir Guerrero Jr. came out to try and restrain his teammate. It was an unusual reaction from the usually level-headed Springer, though he appeared to have good reason to be angered by the call.

“If I’m George Springer, I’m getting ejected from this game,” said analyst Caleb Joseph. “I know it’s not [the umpires], but there’s no way. That ball hit George Springer’s foot and changed direction.

“I would be heated, too. That ball absolutely hit him. Some people might say, ‘Why is he so frustrated with Manny Gonzales? He’s not the one who decided via replay.’ Well, the home plate umpire is right there, and I heard a thud. Manny Gonzales is about a foot away from George Springer.”

The Blue Jays were able to hang on without Springer, walking away with a 6-1 victory to improve to 56-64 on the season. They’ll be back in action tonight against the Angels in hopes of sweeping the series. First pitch is set for 9:38 pm ET.