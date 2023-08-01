The Toronto Blue Jays are having a busy trade deadline day.

They’ve already landed former All-Star shortstop Paul DeJong from the St. Louis Cardinals, and it appears Teoscar Hernandez could be heading back to Canada as well.

The Blue Jays aren’t just in on Hernandez, as reported yesterday, they’re now the frontrunner to reacquire the outfielder, according to MLB insider Hector Gomez.

The #BlueJays emerge as the front-runners to acquire Teoscar Hernandez. https://t.co/eqOw99VOT6 — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) August 1, 2023

Hernandez played six of his eight MLB seasons with the Blue Jays and represented Toronto at the 2021 All-Star Game. The 30-year-old native of the Dominican Republic was traded to the Seattle Mariners in November, in exchange for pitchers Erik Swanson and Adam Macko.

Hernandez is batting .238 with 16 home runs, 59 RBIs, and an OPS of .694 in 106 games with the Mariners.

The Blue Jays are currently holding down the last wild card spot in the American League, with the Boston Red Sox (2.5 games back), Los Angeles Angels (3), New York Yankees (3.5), and Seattle (3.5) chasing them. Toronto is just one game back of the Houston Astros, and five games back of the Tampa Bay Rays.