Chris Bassitt walks back perceived criticism of Blue Jays front office

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Chris Bassitt is walking back on comments that some perceived to be a shot at the organization’s front office.

The 35-year-old created a bit of a media circus after mentioning in an interview with Jomboy Media’s Chris Rose that the organization didn’t seem to have a backup plan after losing out on the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes last offseason. He also mentioned that he thinks the Blue Jays need more hitting in their lineup to help protect and support Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Chris Bassitt on what went wrong for the Blue Jays this year: “We put I think $700 million into Shohei Ohtani’s basket and didn’t get him” pic.twitter.com/lA0Aksd03k — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 19, 2024

Shortly after the interview came out, Bassitt spoke with Shi Davidi and Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet to clarify those comments, saying that they weren’t meant as a shot at anybody in the Blue Jays organization.

“There’s no pivot after Ohtani. Ohtani was the number-one, the so-called ‘big fish,'” Bassitt explained. “There wasn’t like a number one and a number two and a number three.”

Bassitt said his reference to the Blue Jays not having a pivot after an unsuccessful pursuit of Shohei Ohtani was referring to a lack of impactful alternatives on the free agent market: pic.twitter.com/KmYQ9Ddcbs — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) August 19, 2024

During the interview with Jomboy Media, Bassitt also referred to some of the Blue Jays’ problems as “unsolvable.” Many perceived that as a hint of cultural issues within the club, though that may not have been what he was getting at.

“That’s not what I’m saying. I’m saying there’s variables in the game that you literally cannot change.”

Bassitt also said his comment about unfixable problems was in reference to circumstances out of the Blue Jays control rather than structural issues within the organization: pic.twitter.com/Du5CzeYqmv — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) August 19, 2024

Bassitt also made clear that he has no issues whatsoever with the Blue Jays’ front office, mentioning that they do an “unbelievable job” of taking care of their players and listening to their perspectives.

More Bassitt on the unfixable problems: pic.twitter.com/u1xfzVjhkX — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) August 19, 2024

While Bassitt may not have intended for his original comments to come across as they did, the vast majority of Blue Jays fans sided with what he had to say. There is plenty of frustration with general manager Ross Atkins, who many feel has done far more harm than good in his efforts to make his team a World Series contender.