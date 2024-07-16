Toronto Blue Jays fans were in their feels after watching Teoscar Hernandez win the Home Run Derby last night.

Hernandez was a member of the Blue Jays for parts of six seasons from 2017 through 2022. He was a very productive hitter during that time, amassing a combined 129 home runs, including a career-high 32 in 2021, a season in which he was voted into the All-Star Game for the first time.

The Blue Jays chose to trade Hernandez following the 2022 season in a controversial move that saw him go to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for Erik Swanson and Adam Macko. Hernandez is now a member of the LA Dodgers and was voted into this year’s All-Star Game for the second time in his career thanks to his .261 batting average and 19 home runs.

Teoscar Hernández hit his first homer 466 feet 😳 pic.twitter.com/qk7HMTd17t — MLB (@MLB) July 16, 2024

From one champion to another. 🏆 Vladdy hands off the #HRDerby chain to Teoscar Hernández. 🫶 pic.twitter.com/1mapqGrnxi — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 16, 2024

Hernandez received the Home Run Derby chain from current Blue Jay Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who won the event last year. The entire sequence put an even bigger sting into fans wondering what could have been had management elected to keep the 31-year-old.

Trading Teo was the beginning of the end for the Blue Jays. Sadly, it’s time to start over. — Big Blue Jays (@BrunoW48833086) July 16, 2024

So glad we traded him away 🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️ — NCarr (@carr2115) July 16, 2024

We have the worst front office in baseball! !!! !!!

The great players we’ve lost over the last couple seasons is a disgrace! And where the Jays are today is despicable.

I hope the powers that be remove every single one of them and bring in a people who know what they’re doing. — Nat (@Nat382105196401) July 16, 2024

What irony. — Karsty Gregoire (@KarstyGregoire) July 16, 2024

We miss you Teo come home https://t.co/OvsqlcDt6U — h (@goodbyekatrina) July 16, 2024

they need to be on the same team again. i feel like vlad hasn’t been this excited about baseball in a while https://t.co/A7bI2bulcx — liv (@bichettebby) July 16, 2024

Should still be a blue jay. And Gurriel. https://t.co/E9snXsdaAx — ed loop (@edloop1) July 16, 2024

I’ll never forgive the jays for letting him go. just add to the long list of failures of this management team https://t.co/diMSrboYrq — 𝒦𝒾𝑒𝓇𝒶 🍩👑🦩🌸 (@crownofgold_) July 16, 2024

Ros Atkins did bring back serious baseball. He broke up the barrio in which Vlad and others were having fun…can’t have that Ross thought, and so he sent much of that neighbourhood away and replaced them with sub-.200 hitters. — Peter Bisaillion (@PBisaillion) July 16, 2024

“At least our outfield defence is superior”, Ross Atkins — Rx Dave (@holestei2234543) July 16, 2024

Hernandez, who was always regarded as a favourite amongst his Blue Jays teammates, shared a heartfelt story about Guerrero with reporters following his victory.

“[Guerrero] said, ‘I’ve got a surprise for you. I’m going to show it tomorrow,'” Hernandez said. “He brought [me] my jersey from Toronto.”

Teoscar Hernández speaks on Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s impact on his #HRDerby performance. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/U0R8TUjJws — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 16, 2024



What makes matters worse in this whole ordeal is Swanson’s struggles this season. After a solid first year with the Blue Jays, he was demoted to Triple-A after posting a 9.22 ERA through 13.2 innings this season. Hernandez, meanwhile, continues to shine, making this trade look uglier by the day for Ross Atkins and his management team.