Blue Jays fans complaining about the Teoscar Hernandez trade again after home run derby

Jul 16 2024, 6:30 pm
Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Blue Jays fans were in their feels after watching Teoscar Hernandez win the Home Run Derby last night.

Hernandez was a member of the Blue Jays for parts of six seasons from 2017 through 2022. He was a very productive hitter during that time, amassing a combined 129 home runs, including a career-high 32 in 2021, a season in which he was voted into the All-Star Game for the first time.

The Blue Jays chose to trade Hernandez following the 2022 season in a controversial move that saw him go to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for Erik Swanson and Adam Macko. Hernandez is now a member of the LA Dodgers and was voted into this year’s All-Star Game for the second time in his career thanks to his .261 batting average and 19 home runs.

Hernandez received the Home Run Derby chain from current Blue Jay Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who won the event last year. The entire sequence put an even bigger sting into fans wondering what could have been had management elected to keep the 31-year-old.

Hernandez, who was always regarded as a favourite amongst his Blue Jays teammates, shared a heartfelt story about Guerrero with reporters following his victory.

“[Guerrero] said, ‘I’ve got a surprise for you. I’m going to show it tomorrow,'” Hernandez said. “He brought [me] my jersey from Toronto.”


What makes matters worse in this whole ordeal is Swanson’s struggles this season. After a solid first year with the Blue Jays, he was demoted to Triple-A after posting a 9.22 ERA through 13.2 innings this season. Hernandez, meanwhile, continues to shine, making this trade look uglier by the day for Ross Atkins and his management team.

