Blue Jays fans are jumping to conclusions after seeing Guerrero’s younger brother

A new Guerrero brother just dropped.

After seeing what Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has done with the Toronto Blue Jays over the last three seasons, it’d be natural to look to see if there’s anyone else in the family who could also become an MLB star.

Guerrero finished second in American League MVP voting this season with 48 home runs and a .311 batting average.

So when Dominican baseball journalist Héctor Gómez shared a side-by-side photo of 15-year-old Pablo Guerrero next to his dad and MLB Hall of Famer, Vladimir Guerrero, people were quick to eat it up.

Like father Like Son! Pablo Guerrero, OF, 15 years old, son of Vladimir Guerrero. The dynasty continues! pic.twitter.com/wW15BybDUH — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) December 1, 2021

Fans couldn’t get enough of the discovery.

This guy vlads just creating baseball phenoms lol https://t.co/Xc15CB8Wbl — PHILLIP J FLY 🐢 (@Izais_anthony) December 1, 2021

And we were all focused on Vladdy Jr. https://t.co/8v8KNqU2ix pic.twitter.com/MW7GLHVdut — Locked out Jacksoñ (@JSJohn14) December 1, 2021

The Guerreros are just going to dominate baseball.. https://t.co/mexd793FIT — Michael J. Eccleston (@dropthemike_4) December 1, 2021

It looks like Vlad Jr. and Pablo are offseason workout buddies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team Guerrero 27 (@teamguerrero27)

It’s actually not the first time fans have gone bonkers for Pablo.

Back in 2019, the MLB Twitter account shared a video of a then-12-year-old Pablo as well as Vlad Jr. and Sr. in a side-by-side-by-side montage.

12-year-old Pablo Guerrero already has the family swing. 👀 Video of Pablo via @VladGuerrero27 on Instagram pic.twitter.com/YoUaSShyJb — MLB (@MLB) November 23, 2019

Pablo might not even be the second Guerrero brother to make the MLB.

Vladimir Sr. is actually the father to nine sons, including Vlad Miguel, who was featured on MLB Network earlier this week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baseball Workout + Nutrition (@repswithrog)

It’s still a few years before either of them could make the MLB, as they aren’t eligible to be signed by a team as an international free agent until they turn 16.

But for now, it’s easy to imagine two or three Guerreros in Toronto’s lineup one day.