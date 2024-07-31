Blue Jays fans loving the acquisition of prospect Charles McAdoo

Ross Atkins hasn’t been a very popular man amongst Toronto Blue Jays fans as of late, though a trade he made yesterday is getting plenty of praise.

In what was his second trade of the deadline day, Atkins sent Isiah Kiner-Falefa to the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for prospect Charles McAdoo.

McAdoo, 22, is hitting .315 with 14 home runs and 63 RBIs in Double-A ball this season. He instantly slides in as one of the best batting prospects in the Blue Jays system. The fact that they were able to get a prospect this good for Kiner-Falefa was something fans were not expecting, but seem absolutely thrilled with.

The other two trades the Blue Jays made yesterday saw Trevor Richards head to the Minnesota Twins, and Kevin Kiermaier go to the LA Dodgers. Richards was able to net a marginal prospect in Jay Harry, while the Kiermaier deal will see 32-year-old reliever Ryan Yarbrough join the Jays.

Atkins made several moves in recent days, as it was quite clear the 50-58 Blue Jays aren’t a playoff calibre group. While reactions seemed mixed on the vast majority, the other deal fans were loving was the one that saw Yusei Kikuchi head to the Houston Astros. In exchange, the Jays received Jake Bloss, Joey Loperfido, and Will Wagner, all three of whom are legitimate MLB prospects.

While Atkins still has a long, long way to go before getting back in the good graces of Blue Jays fans, it seems he took a step in the right direction with his overall work at the trade deadline. A strong offseason of landing a big piece or two to help this team be competitive in 2025 would help improve his reputation even further.