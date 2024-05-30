Blue Jays launch alternate jersey that features CN Tower, Toronto skyline

The Toronto Blue Jays, finally, have released their City Connect alternate jersey.

After initially being announced in February and teased on social media for the last few months, the Jays unveiled their Toront0-inspired jersey on Thursday evening.

The skyline.

The neighbourhoods.

The people.

The black base of the jersey features an image of a simplified Toronto skyline, complete with an image of the CN Tower and the Rogers Centre.

Meanwhile, the text on the front of the jersey simply says “TORONTO” in all caps, while there is red and blue piping on the sleeves and numbers of the jersey.

The hat features a red maple leaf in front of a blue-and-red T logo, which looks similar to previous designs the team has worn in the past, but it’s a bit of a new spin on it.

It’s the first black jersey for the Jays in over a decade, having previously having it been a part of their colour scheme from 2004 through 2011.

Fans looking to get their hands on the jerseys can do so at the Jays Shop at Rogers Centre on Friday morning, which is set to open at 8 am ET, and Blue Jays legends Jose Bautista and Edwin Encarnacion will both be on hand for it.

The team also has a pair of giveaways scheduled for the week ahead, with a seven-game homestand coming up against the Pirates and Baltimore Orioles.

On Monday, June 3, there’s a Vladimir Guerrero Jr. City Connect Bobblehead, while a City Connect backpack is being given away on Wednesday, June 5. Both giveaways are available to the first 15,000 fans with tickets at the Rogers Centre.