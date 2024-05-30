Blue Jays legends Bautista, Encarnacion appearing at Jays Shop tomorrow

Jose Bautista and Edwin Encarnacion will be back with the Toronto Blue Jays, at least for a weekend.

On Friday, the two team legends will make an appearance at 8 am ET at the Jays team shop located at the Rogers Centre in celebration of the team’s official release of their City Connect edition jerseys.

José. Edwin. Tomorrow ➡️ 8am ET

Jays Shop – Rogers Centre 👀 pic.twitter.com/TG2hp4mnzK — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 30, 2024

The jerseys, which are officially set to be revealed at 7:15 pm tonight after a series of leaks floated through on social media throughout the week, will be available in person to the public tomorrow morning at the Rogers Centre before being worn Friday night.

Bautista and Encarnacion were teammates together for the Blue Jays from 2009 through 2016, capping off their time together with back-to-back runs to the American League Championship Series in their final two years playing alongside one another.

Encarnacion has made several appearances as a part-timer on the Jays’ coaching staff over the last two years, having first re-joined the organization for spring training in 2023.

Bautista, meanwhile, played his last game in the majors with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2018 and is currently the CEO and chairman of the Las Vegas Lights, a professional soccer team in the second-tier USL Championship.

“I definitely enjoyed every single minute [in Toronto]. I love our fans, I love our team, so that will never change,” Bautista said in a 2023 interview with Daily Hive when asked about ending his career away from the Jays. “It is what it is. You just have to roll with it. Sometimes a lot of those decisions are outside of your control, so you just try [to] put in the work every single day when you have an opportunity and, unfortunately for me, that ended up where my last game was with another organization.”