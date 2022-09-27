Blue Jays fans loving Guerrero's "My house!" retort after beating Yankees

Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is a homeowner.

Or at the very least, he appears to own the Rogers Centre.

After hitting an extra-innings, walk-off single against the rival New York Yankees on Monday night, Guerrero made a strong proclamation to the Sportsnet broadcast and fans in attendance: “My house! This is my house!”

In case you missed the game and were wondering why Guerrero was so fired up, let’s back it up a bit for context: the Yankees were chasing a pair of milestones last night. With the win, New York would’ve clinched the American League East title, while star slugger Aaron Judge is one shy of the AL home run record as he currently has 60.

But Judge went 1-for-3 in five plate appearances, including an extra innings intentional walk, with the Yankees unable to cash in on their automatic runner in the tenth in.

With two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning, Guerrero stepped to the plate and drove in Cavan Biggio on a line drive single to left field, before proclaiming that he in fact owned the Rogers Centre.

Blue Jays fans couldn’t get enough of it.

vladdy chanting “MY HOUSE”😭 give this man a blank cheque & a lifetime contract immediately — maddie (@maddiecholette) September 27, 2022

MY HOUSE!!! — bk (@_bkuh_) September 27, 2022

Vlad Jr. Yelling “My House!!!” “My House!!!” You love to see it. Down the Yankees! Yooooo!!! — Motts_Tropolis (@DefNotMotts) September 27, 2022

Vlad screaming “this is my house” 😍🫶🏽 — ਰਾਨੀ 🐼 (@_stainedred) September 27, 2022

Andrew is responsible for the sound on the broadcast, give him some love for amping and isolating Vlad’s “my house”! ❤️ https://t.co/0vH9Vyi2hP — James G (@james_in_to) September 27, 2022

While he hasn’t been at the near-MVP levels he was a year ago, it’s still been a strong season for Guerrero Jr., as he’s batting .276 with 169 hits, 30 homers, 91 RBIs, and 86 runs scored in 153 games this season.

The Blue Jays and Yankees are back at it again tonight, with first pitch set for 7:07 pm at the Rogers Centre.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow.