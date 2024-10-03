One Toronto Blue Jays fan planned an extra special baseball-related surprise for his recent proposal.

Reddit user JobDewland shared his proposal plans which included a custom baseball card hidden in a pack which his now-fianceé opened. He made the post in the r/BaseballCards subreddit showing the details and thinking behind his plans.

“This is the card I made & hid it in a pack inside a box of [Topps] Chrome,” wrote JobDewland on Reddit. “We ripped it last night before going out for supper and it went perfectly! She was so surprised and loved the idea, and most importantly she said ‘yes’!! I’m so happy this morning!”

He also posted clear pictures of both the front and the back of the card.

The front side featured a picture of the happy couple with the CN Tower prominently in the background. They are both wearing Blue Jays gear, and the team’s logo is placed on the bottom left, exactly as it would on a normal baseball card.

The words “Will you marry me?” are placed where the player’s name would typically be. The phrase “I love you” is just below.

The back of the card is just as well done as the front. The couple’s names or nicknames, Jenny and Jobie, are up top with a heart in between.

The back of the card has several key dates in their relationship, including the day they started talking, the day they moved in together, and their engagement day.

The cards appear to be made by Rookies, a custom card business based out of St. Louis, Missouri. They offer the chance to design a card for any special events in your life.