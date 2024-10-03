The Toronto Blue Jays didn’t finish the season the way they would’ve liked, but it seems like the face of their franchise is staying positive about it all.

This year, the franchise opened the season with expectations of potentially making the World Series, but the Jays finished last place in the American League East with a 74-88 record.

Today, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. took to Instagram to share a few thoughts on his 2024 campaign.

“In 2024, I learned that opinions mean nothing and all that you can do is go out and play your hardest… every day,” Guerrero wrote in the post. “This was an important year for me as a person and baseball player. I realized a lot about myself and the way of life. But I couldn’t have done it without my family, the fans, MLB and the entire Blue Jays Organization. Now, it’s time to get back to work. Love, Vladdy.”

Though he got off to a bit of a slow start to the year, Guerrero ended up having one of the best seasons of his career. He hit .323 with 199 hits, 30 homers, 103 RBIs and 98 runs scored in 159 games across the 2024 campaign, numbers he has only topped in the 2021 season where he finished second in American League MVP voting.

Guerrero heads into the offseason unsigned, with the possibility of signing a long-term deal, or perhaps hitting free agency as soon as the end of next season. He has one year remaining of arbitration eligibility, having played for Toronto on a one-year deal this past season.

“Man, I don’t want to leave. I want to stay here all my life. But this is business,” Guerrero Jr. said earlier this season about his future. “My time is going to come. I don’t know if it’s soon or not, but it’s going to come.”