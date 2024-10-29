Four former Blue Jays could win World Series rings tonight

The Toronto Blue Jays haven’t participated in a World Series in over 30 years, but they’ll have the chance for a few of their former stars to pick up some hardware tonight.

When the Los Angeles Dodgers take to the field tonight at Yankee Stadium, they’ll do so with the chance to find themselves entering the major league history books.

Up 3-0 in the World Series against the New York Yankees, the Dodgers are the odds-on favourites to come away as MLB champions this year.

Teoscar Hernandez and Kevin Kiermaier are two former Jays outfielders, with the latter having spent time with the team on each of the past two seasons. Hernández is hitting .333 with four hits, a homer, two RBIs, and a run scored in three games in the series. Kiermaier didn’t crack the final World Series roster but will still win a ring should the Dodgers pull it off. Given that he’s planning to retire at the end of this season, it would be quite the sendoff for Kiermaier to end his MLB career.

The Dodgers also have a pair of bullpen arms with ties to the Blue Jays. Anthony Banda and Daniel Hudson both spent some time with the team in 2022 and 2019, respectively.

Hudson had two strikeouts while holding the Yankees scoreless across 0.2 innings in last night’s Game 3, while Banda has had three strikeouts in three appearances, pitching 1.2 scoreless innings so far.

Either way, a few ex-Blue Jays were bound to come away victorious from the Fall Classic, with pitcher Marcus Stroman and Tim Mayza both playing for New York. Stroman did not make the World Series roster, while Mayza has yet to be used out of the bullpen for New York so far in the series’ first three games.

First pitch is set for 8:08 pm ET tonight.