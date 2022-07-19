FoodBreakfast & BrunchDessertsCoffee & TeaFood News

There's a donut truck in Toronto's Liberty Village serving vegan treats

|
Jul 19 2022, 3:23 pm
@bloomersto/Instagram | @bloomersto/Instagram

Get your bakery fix and daily coffee at this vegan donut truck in Toronto’s Liberty Village thanks to Bloomer’s.

The Bloomer’s donut trailer can be found at 109 Atlantic Avenue, next to the GoodLife entrance.

 

Not only can customers purchase one of the daily donuts but they can also get their hands on mouthwatering cupcakes, butter cups, ice cream and, of course, coffee.

The bakery on wheels is open every day from 11 am to 7 pm or until it sells out.

Bloomer’s donut truck

Address: 109 Atlantic Avenue
Hours: 11 am to 7 pm or until it sells out

