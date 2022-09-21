Shirley Chisholm once said, “if you don’t get a seat at the table, bring a chair.”

BLAXPO is hoping to connect BIPOC individuals to equitable and diverse opportunities with a special job fair this fall.

The organization aims to reduce the unemployment gap by highlighting BIPOC talent in the Canadian market, making it easier for people to network and apply for jobs.

This will be the second job fair of its kind. This year’s event will be held online and in person on October 22 at the Toronto Reference Library, located at 789 Yonge Street. It will kick off at 10 am and run until 5 pm.

Those attending can expect robust programming that includes masterclasses, speed networking with executives, live podcast sessions with guests like TV personality Arisa Cox, business strategist Adeela Carter, and more.

Attendees can also enjoy sessions with thought leaders in technology, FinTech, and beauty, led by professionals from big companies like Google, Deloitte, Marriott, KMPG, Bell, and Ernst and Young.

If you’re interested in the job fair, you can register for free here.

Update your CV, spruce up your cover letter and practice that elevator pitch!