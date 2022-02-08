A group of Black nurses in Ontario have released a damning report on anti-Black racism and discrimination in the nursing profession.

The Black Nurses Task Force (BNTF), part of the Registered Nurses Association of Ontario, was formed in June 2020. The task force comprises 17 Black nurses and nursing students from various sectors of the health care system.

The 72-page report details the anti-Black racism and discrimination experienced by nurses in Ontario and outlines 19 recommendations to eliminate anti-Black racism in the industry.

The report includes the results of a survey conducted by the task force. More than 200 Black nurses in Ontario responded to the study, and nearly 90% said that they experienced racism on the job.

In addition, nearly 60% of Black nurses who responded to the survey said that the racism and discrimination they’ve dealt with has moderately or strongly affected their mental health. Only 11.2% of respondents said that it had no impact on their mental health.

The survey also found that the majority of respondents have not reported their experiences of racism to superiors, union representatives, HR or professors.

“For years, Black nurses have been afraid to speak out about the microaggressions, discrimination and racism they face within academic and workplace settings for fear of reprisal and the suppressive behaviours of managers,” BNTF co-chair and RNAO Past-President Dr. Angela Cooper Brathwaite said in a press release.

Survey respondents referred to a number of reasons why they didn’t report racism and discrimination. Notably, nurses said they didn’t want to be centred out, that management and unions had a history of siding with white people, or that they felt it wasn’t worth the trouble of reporting.

The Black Nurses Task Force uses four main pillars in their work and uses them as a guide for their recommendations: “education and awareness building; research; advocacy at all levels; and partnership with allies and stakeholders.”

“The recommendations outlined in this report speak to the dire need to address and ultimately expunge racism from our profession. The report highlights the devastating impact systemic racism is having on the lived experiences and mental health of Black nurses in academic and workplace settings,” BNTF Co-chair and Nurse Practitioner Corsita Garraway said in a press release.

“All health-care and academic organizations must immediately take action and acknowledge that anti-Black racism is deeply entrenched in the history of nursing in Ontario and Canada.”

Black Nurses Task Force 19 recommendations: