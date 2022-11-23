The 35 best Black Friday 2022 deals in Toronto announced so far

Black Friday deals for 2022 in Toronto feature a number of fashion and tech brands, as well as other retailers offering huge discounts.

While some sales have already started, most Black Friday deals don’t take effect until this Friday, November 25 — with some even continuing through the weekend.

Here’s a roundup of some of the best Black Friday deals in Toronto so far.

Fashion

Save up to 50% and more on sportswear at Lululemon this Black Friday, with an option to order your items online and pick them up at a store near you within two hours.

Mark’s Black Friday sale is offering a range of discounts on different items. Clothing is from 50 to 70% off, accessories are up to 40% off, and jackets are up to 50% off.

Mejuri’s biggest and only sale is happening right now. Head over to the website to score 20% off with a minimum purchase of $150 (before tax). The offer is valid for in-store and online purchases.

Over at Nordstrom, Black Friday has just begun with deals ranging from 25 to 65% off a bunch of items. Make sure to check the website to see what deals you can nab.

The brand’s biggest sale has been announced. They have markdowns of up to 75% off shoes, clothes and accessories. They’re also offering complimentary shipping, free gifts with every purchase, and a chance to win a pair of Air Jordan 1 High Lost & Found.

Old Navy will be having its Black Friday sale, where you can save a ton on various clothing and home items.

Pandora’s Black Friday sale is back, and it’s offering 30% off of all jewellery, including gift sets. The sale will be available in-store and online from November 21 to 27.

This year, Reigning Champ is having its biggest event yet, with 25 to 50% off of hundreds of items. You can sign up to receive early access to their Black Friday Sale — a special online event, which goes live to the public on November 24.

With the winter season already upon us, Roots’ Black Friday sale couldn’t have come at a better time. You can get up to 70% off in stores and online on sweaters, hoodies, pyjama sets, and much more.

Sport Chek is already holding its Black Friday sale with 60% off for all door crashers and a bunch of sweet discounts on several brand names for online and in-store shoppers.

If you want to save on hundreds of brands, in-store and online, check out The Bay’s Black Friday sale and get up to 60% off on everything clothing, home decor, and beauty.

Vitaly is having its site-wide Black Friday sale right now. You can get 30 to 60% off jewellery, eyewear, clothing, and more.

Tech

The world’s biggest online supplier has got its early Black Friday deals up, where you can snag electronics, clothing, beauty, home decor, toys, games, and so much more for 50% off and more.

While products themselves will be full-price, you can get gift cards of up to $350 when you buy an eligible iPhone, Mac, AirPods, and more at Apple Canada’s Black Friday Sale.

If you’re looking to save hundreds of dollars on the latest and newest tech, Best Buy’s Black Friday sale will allow you to save up to $500 on the newest smart TVs, and so much more.

Save hundreds of dollars on the newest and latest PCs and laptops at Dell with their Black Friday sale. You can expect to save up to 50% on a bunch of tech products, including gaming PCs, laptops, monitors, and gaming consoles.

From the Xbox series X to the Surface Laptop 4, Microsoft has some killer deals this holiday. Save up to $500 on their Surface Laptop 4 Bundle and up to 50% on select video games.

If you’ve had your eye on the newest tech, look no further as The Source’s Black Friday event is officially on, with their latest tech on sale for 50% off, and more.

Bath and Beauty

Bath and Body Works kicks off its Black Friday sale with a buy three, get three free promotion. The lowest-priced items will be free at checkout.

The Body Shop has announced their early Black Friday sale with a 30% discount site-wide for a limited time, so hurry and get everything from facial moisturizers to candles and soaps.

The makeup brand is having a 30% off in-store and online sale. For their Black Friday sale, you can purchase three must-have products for $42, which have a $72 value and some of their “goodbye” products for 40% off.

With the holiday season coming in fast, you may be in need of new makeup without making your pockets hurt. Head over to Sephora’s Black Friday sale, which offers up to 50% off top brands until November 28.

Home Decor and Furniture

For all your kitchen appliances and Christmas decor needs, look no further. Canadian Tire’s Black Friday Sale is offering up to 45% off all these items, and more.

If you’re looking for your dream mattress, Casper is offering up to $800 in mattress savings and an additional 15% off everything else when you purchase a mattress.

The big-box hardware store has some deals you don’t want to miss out on for Black Friday. From home decor to hardware tools to kitchenware, Home Depot has got it all at amazing prices. Shop deals that are under $200, $100 and $50, all at the tap of a finger.

This Toronto furniture store is already having its Black Friday event, where you’ll be able to receive 30% off any second item you purchase in-store or online.

You can get up to 40% off some of this chain’s best brands and items on Black Friday. Their pre-Black Friday deal is also already active.

You can never have enough kitchen appliances. Head over to Kitchen Stuff Plus for their Black Friday sale, which offers a variety of discounts. The flyer, which runs for 10 days, has products for up to 75% off. Their website has “red hot deals” for up to 50% off.

For all the arts and crafts aficionados, this store has got some stellar Black Friday deals going up to 60% off art supplies, holiday decor, papercraft, and much more.

If you’re looking for new furniture at a good price, look no further. Pavilion is having its Black Friday Sale, and you can get 15% off on all orders.

This Toronto-based furniture store has a 20% Black Friday sale for everything in their store, from sofas, beds, chairs, and more.

For all your furniture needs, West Elm has a giant early Black Friday sale where you can get up to 60% off on all kinds of home furniture.

Travel

Canadian winters are brutal and no joke. If you’re planning your escape to a warmer location but don’t want to break the bank, look no further. This airline is offering up to 52% off flights to the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Cuba and other spots in the Caribbean.

The low-cost airline has affordable deals where travellers will get 50% off domestic, 40% off transborder, and 30% off international with the promo code BFLYDAY.

There’s no better time to book that flight than now. WestJet is offering flights within Canada for $99 or less, to the United States for $149 or less and to Mexico and the Caribbean for $199 or less.

This article was originally published on blogTO at https://www.blogto.com/city/2022/11/black-friday-2022-deals-toronto-announced-so-far/