It's about to get much easier to fly between Toronto and US destinations

Jun 30 2023, 6:15 pm
Toronto’s Billy Bishop Airport just announced a major change for US travel, and it’s about to get a whole lot easier for passengers heading to the States.

Omar Alghabra, Canada’s minister of transport, confirmed today that a new preclearance facility is coming to Toronto’s Island Airport, where travellers will be able to clear US Immigration and Customs before departure.

With $30 million in funding set to build the facility, it is expected to reduce airport congestion and wait times and should siphon a great deal of traffic from Pearson International Airport.

US-bound passengers living in the city will now have a much more convenient option for flights to the States as Billy Bishop will now be able to add new flights to cities where preclearance is required.

At least 10 new destinations in the US will be added for those flying out of Billy Bishop, including Philadelphia and Atlanta.

This will make Toronto the only city in the world to have two airports with its own US CBP Preclearance.

The facility’s opening date is expected to be announced at a later date.

