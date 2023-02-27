Porter Airlines will soon fly from Toronto to two different airports in Montreal

Porter Airlines just announced that it will be expanding to a second airport hub in Montréal, as it is planning to develop a new terminal at the Montreal Saint-Hubert Airport (YHU) in South Shore Longueuil.

While Porter intends to continue growing its existing operations at Montréal’s Trudeau Airport, the new passenger terminal at Saint-Hubert will be capable of serving over four million passengers annually, bringing more flight options to Montrealers.

“Saint-Hubert has incredible potential as a complementary secondary airport for Montréal, with a convenient location for a significant portion of the local market and also easy access to downtown Montréal,” said Michael Deluce, president and CEO at Porter.

Similar to Toronto’s Billy Bishop Airport, Montréal Saint-Hubert Airport is a convenient and smaller airport, which should be able to process passengers quickly and efficiently. Saint-Hubert and Trudeau are roughly the same distance from downtown Montreal.

The new terminal development at YHU for Porter will have a similar revitalization process to Toronto’s Billy Bishop airport, with plans for a comfortable departure lounge, retail and dining options, and a modern terminal.

Construction of the new terminal will commence in mid-2023, with an anticipated completion date of late 2024.

In its press release, Porter announced over 10 potential YHU routes have been initially identified, ranging from Vancouver to St. John’s.

Porter will also connect YHU with both Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) and Billy Bishop (YTZ), offering a convenient trip between Canada’s two largest cities.

This will provide Porter with the most compelling and convenient flight offering between Canada’s two largest cities.

The project is also expected to create over 500 permanent jobs, including full-time positions within terminal and airline operations, and the establishment of a new pilot and flight attendant crew base.

The expansion comes amidst Porter’s aggressive expansion plan, including its new flights out of Pearson International to Ottawa International Airport, Montreal–Trudeau International Airport, and Vancouver International Airport.