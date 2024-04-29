EventsConcerts

Billie Eilish is coming to Toronto on Hit Me Hard and Soft tour

Apr 29 2024
Billie Eilish will be stopping in Toronto this fall as part of her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour.

Alongside her latest studio album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, the “Bad Guy” singer just announced that she’ll be embarking on a world tour starting this fall, with two nights in Toronto.

The tour kicks off on September 29 in Quebec City before Eilish heads west to spend two nights rocking the Scotiabank Arena on October 1 and 2.

The tour will then head south of the border to the States before legs in Australia, Europe and the United Kingdom.

Billie fans are going to want to act fast if they hope to secure a spot at the upcoming tour, as ticket presale starts on Tuesday, April 30 at noon through Ticketmaster, with additional presales throughout the week before tickets go on sale to the public on May 3.

Billie Eilish’s third studio album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, is set to drop on Friday, May 17.

