A Look Inside: Betty White, the Toronto houseboat (PHOTOS)

Zoe Demarco
Aug 5 2022, 9:06 pm
Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

If your ideal home is one that is whisked away on a whim, or you’re a massive Golden Girls fan, consider putting an offer on the houseboat at E-39 – 7 Brimley Road South.

The houseboat is named Betty White and just hit the market for $199,000.

Billed as a “bright, clean, updated home on the water” and a perfect alternative to a cottage or a condo, Ms. White offers spectacular views of Lake Ontario and the Scarborough Bluffs.

Her kitchen features herringbone countertops, black cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. There’s also space at one end for a small dining table and chairs.

Ascend a few steps, pass the ship’s wheel, and you’re in the living room. The space is large enough to fit a pullout coach, and a floor-to-ceiling window floods the room with light.

The boat’s bedroom can be found on the third level. It’s small — just big enough to fit a bed — but has two windows and a nautical-inspired ladder. There’s also one bathroom, but no laundry aboard.

Betty White is currently out of the water to facilitate showings and inspections but is usually moored at Bluffer’s Park Marina – a “wonderful community” with ample amenities that’s just a short drive from downtown Toronto.

“Picture yourself having a coffee overlooking the water or going out for a paddleboard whenever you feel like it,” the listing envisions.

While she can be moved to another location, the current owner has spent several years and all seasons aboard Betty White in Lake Ontario.

“If you enjoy views of the water at the spectacular Scarborough Bluffs and are looking for a peaceful getaway in the city,” the listing reads, “then look no further than Betty White.”

Check out the full listing for Betty White here. Or, if you’re looking for more luxurious lakeside living, her neighbour is for sale, too.

